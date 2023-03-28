Death News : Human rights activist, Randall Robinson, dies at 81. #RIPRandallRobinson

Randall Robinson, a lifelong advocate for African human rights, passes away at 81. @JoyAnnReid shares his inspiring legacy..

Renowned human rights activist Randall Robinson has passed away at the age of 81, leaving behind an unyielding legacy of global advocacy work. Throughout his entire life, Robinson was a fierce advocate for the rights of Africans around the world, becoming instrumental in raising awareness about issues related to racial equality, social justice, and economic empowerment.

His tireless efforts earned him widespread admiration and respect from fellow activists, international leaders, and grassroots organizations, all of whom commend his unwavering commitment to advancing human rights across the globe. As the world mourns the loss of this great and good man, we must continue to honor his legacy by continuing his work and fighting for equity and justice for all.

Source : @thereidout

