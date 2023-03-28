Death News : HIAS mourns Mexican fire victims. Support survivors. Read more.

HIAS Expresses Condolences for Lives Lost in National Migration Institute Fire in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico and Increases Support for Survivors and Families..

Recent news of a devastating fire at the National Migration Institute in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico has left the team at HIAS deeply saddened. Our hearts go out to the families of those affected and to the survivors of the tragedy. As we mark this heartbreaking event, we are committed to providing continued support to those impacted by the incident through our mental health and legal services.

At HIAS, we understand the importance of providing ongoing support to those who have experienced trauma. Our team is dedicated to offering compassionate care to the survivors and their families in their time of need. We stand with the community in Ciudad Juárez and remain committed to providing aid and support to those affected by this tragedy. For more information on how you can offer support, please visit the link provided.

Source : @HIASrefugees

