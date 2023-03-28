A Bittersweet Marine Night as Rob Horton’s Father Passes Away: Sending Our Heartfelt Condolences.

Last night was a glorious Marine night. The atmosphere was buzzing with energy and excitement, as fans gathered to watch their beloved team play. However, amidst the festivities, there was a touch of melancholy hanging in the air as news spread that one of Marine’s regular fans had passed away.

Rob Horton’s father had died the day before, leaving behind a void that would be difficult to fill. Rob himself is a familiar face at the Marine games, selling golden goal tickets and bringing his infectious personality to the event. On behalf of the Marine community, our hearts go out to Rob and his family as they navigate this difficult time. We offer our deepest sympathies and support during this period of mourning.

Source : @BarryLenton

Tonight was one of those great Marine nights but tinged with sadness to hear that Rob Horton’s dad had died yesterday. He was a regular fan for many years. Rob sells the golden goal tickets and is a huge personality at Marine. Sending you deepest sympathy on behalf of Marine, Rob — Barry Lenton (@BarryLenton) March 27, 2023