Death News : Girl dies after Denver shootout.

Teenage girl involved in shootout near Denver Federal Center succumbs to injuries at hospital..

Tragically, the young girl involved in the shootout incident that took place opposite the Denver Federal Center has passed away while receiving treatment at the hospital. The identity of the victim has not yet been released to the public, however, it is known that she was a juvenile.

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of gun violence in our country, especially among young people. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time. It is imperative that we take action to prevent these senseless acts of violence and work towards creating a safer society for all.

Source : @coeventslive

