Death News : Founder of Copperas Cove PD’s Citizens Police Academy has died. #RIP

Passing of Copperas Cove PD’s Citizens Police Academy Founder: Rest in Peace #fox44tx.

The Copperas Cove Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy mourns the loss of one of its founders. The passing of this individual marks a somber moment for the department and the community they serve.

The Citizens Police Academy, which is a unique program aimed at deepening community members’ understanding of law enforcement, owes much of its success to the courageous and dedicated efforts of this founder. The department and community will forever remain grateful for this individual’s tireless efforts towards fostering better relationships between law enforcement and the community they serve. May their cherished memories forever live on.

Source : @KWKTFOX44

