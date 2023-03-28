Death News : Former Sri Lankan Speaker Perera dies at 82. #Lka

Former Sri Lankan MP and 17th Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Michael Perera, dies at 82, confirms family sources #Lka.

The passing of Sri Lanka’s former MP Joseph Michael Perera has left the nation in mourning. Perera, who was also the country’s 17th Speaker of Parliament, died at the age of 82, according to family sources. His legacy as a respected and accomplished lawmaker with a long history of public service will not soon be forgotten.

Born on June 4, 1940, Perera was a prominent figure in the politics of Sri Lanka. He served in numerous roles during his decades-long career, including as Minister of Transport and Highways, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, and Chairman of the Committee on Public Enterprises. He will be remembered as a tireless advocate for the rights of the Sri Lankan people and a champion of democracy, whose contributions to the country’s political landscape will be honored for years to come.

Source : @MDWLiveSriLanka

