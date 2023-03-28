Death News : Former Poolie Martin Gorry has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family. #HUFC

Former Poolie Martin Gorry, player of the year in 1979, passes away – our condolences to his loved ones. #HUFC.

Hartlepool United FC has announced the heartbreaking news of the passing of their former player, Martin Gorry. The team expressed their deep sadness and condolences, conveying their heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. Gorry was an accomplished player, having made a total of 59 appearances after his signing from Newcastle United FC. He was also awarded the prestigious title of the club’s Player of the Year in 1979.

The news of Gorry’s death has deeply saddened the football community, who have taken to social media to express their grief and memories of the talented player. His achievements and contributions to the sport have not gone unnoticed, and he will always be remembered fondly for his dedication and hard work. Our thoughts go out to Gorry’s family, friends, and former teammates during this difficult time, as they navigate the loss of a beloved member of their community. May he rest in peace.

