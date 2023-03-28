Death News : Former IPU President Abdelwahad Radi passed away.

Former IPU President Abdelwahad Radi from Morocco Passes Away on March 26, 2023 – IPU Expresses Great Sadness; Read our Tribute..

The International Parliamentary Union (IPU) has expressed deep sorrow upon learning of the passing of Abdelwahad Radi, former IPU President from Morocco. Mr. Radi passed away on March 26, 2023. The IPU has released a tribute in honor of Mr. Radi’s life and service to the organization, which can be accessed on their website.

As a highly regarded leader and dedicated public servant, Mr. Radi played a significant role in the advancement of parliamentary diplomacy and international cooperation. He will be remembered by many as a tireless advocate for democratic values and human rights. The IPU is grateful for Mr. Radi’s contributions and expresses its sincere condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @IPUparliament

