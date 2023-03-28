Death News : Ethiopian pianist nun Emahoy Guèbrou passed away at 99. #RIP

Ethiopian Pianist and Composer, Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou, Passes Away at Age 99

May Her Timeless Piano Melodies Continue to Comfort and Inspire.

Ethiopian nun, composer, and pianist Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou passed away at the age of 99. Known for her beautiful piano music, her legacy will continue to comfort and enrich our souls for years to come.

Guèbrou was not only talented but also unique in her artistry. She blended the sounds of traditional Ethiopian music with Western classical music to create a style that was both haunting and beautiful. Throughout her life, she composed and performed music, cementing her place as an influential figure in the world of music. Her passing is a great loss to the music world, but her music will continue to inspire and soothe listeners for generations to come.

Source : @Anna_Choj

