Death News : Emergency Management Agency Director Jody Nolan dies; Newton County mourns.

Newton County mourns the loss of Jody Nolan, Emergency Management Agency Director..

The news of Jody Nolan’s passing has sent shockwaves throughout Newton County. As the director of the Emergency Management Agency, Nolan played a crucial role in keeping the community safe during both natural disasters and public health emergencies. His death has left a void that will not easily be filled.

Nolan was well-respected for his dedication to public service and his tireless efforts to ensure the well-being of all those who called Newton County home. His passing is a great loss not just to his family and friends, but also to the entire community. Even as the county mourns his loss, residents have come together to honor his legacy and remember the important work that he did during his time as director of the Emergency Management Agency.

Source : @MedicoTopics

