Death News : Edu system died long ago. (25 characters)

Our education system has been dead for a long time, and it’s no secret..

The image depicts a grave with the words “Education System” etched on the headstone, accompanied by the caption, “We all know, our education system has passed away since so long.” This image highlights the sad reality that our education system is failing in many parts of the world.

Despite being a fundamental pillar of society, the education system is facing numerous challenges, such as lack of funding, outdated curricula, and inadequate teacher training. These issues are hindering the ability of students to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in the ever-changing modern world.

It is essential that we prioritize the reform and improvement of the education system, for the betterment of our society and future generations. By investing in education and supporting teachers, we can ensure that every student gets the education they deserve, and the world can truly progress towards a brighter future.

Source : @laiibish

