Death News : EDCTP mourns loss of 1st High Rep, Dr Mocumbi.

EDCTP Sorrowfully Mourns the Demise of Dr Pascoal Mocumbi, Our Inaugural High Representative, and We Extend Our Heartfelt Condolences..

EDCTP is deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Dr Pascoal Mocumbi, our esteemed first High Representative. As we mourn his passing, we remember his unwavering dedication to improving health outcomes in Africa through his exceptional leadership and tireless efforts.

Dr Mocumbi’s contribution to our organization and the wider health community in Africa will not be forgotten. He was instrumental in shaping our strategic vision and driving progress towards our goal of addressing HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we work to address the unique health challenges facing the continent. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @EDCTP

