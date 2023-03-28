Death News : Economics expert John Simpson, 90, dies after brief illness.

Economist John Simpson remembered fondly after passing away at 90 years old following brief illness.

Economist John Simpson, a prominent figure in Belfast’s political and business landscape, has passed away at the age of 90 after a short illness. His legacy will likely be remembered for years to come, as he dedicated his life to improving Northern Ireland’s economy and industry.

Tributes pour in from all corners of the community to honor his dedication and contributions to public life. Simpson’s insights and analyses on the economy were highly respected by politicians and business leaders alike, and he leaves behind a body of work that will undoubtedly continue to inform public debates in the years to come. His passing is a loss to Northern Ireland and beyond.

Source : @News_Letter

