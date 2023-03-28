Death News : Dundee activist Ronnie Swinton dies; fought against austerity & welfare sanctions.

Passing of Ronnie Swinton, a Dedicated Campaigner Against Austerity and Welfare Sanctions in Dundee Mourned by Activists.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ronnie Swinton, a passionate campaigner against austerity and welfare sanctions in Dundee. One of the city’s most committed advocates for the voiceless, Ronnie was revered as a true class warrior by his peers at Dundee Against Austerity.

His untimely departure leaves a void in the fight for social justice, but his legacy lives on, inspiring us all to follow in his footsteps and stand up for what we believe in. Let us honor the memory of Ronnie Swinton by continuing the fight for a more equitable future for all. Rest in power, Ronnie.

Source : @cdbeaton

Sad to hear that Ronnie Swinton, one of Dundee's most committed campaigners against austerity and welfare sanctions, has passed away. As Dundee Against Austerity said on FB: “Ronnie was a class warrior. Be like Ronnie, stand up and fight for the voiceless, fight for your class.”

Sad to hear that Ronnie Swinton, one of Dundee's most committed campaigners against austerity and welfare sanctions, has passed away. As Dundee Against Austerity said on FB: “Ronnie was a class warrior. Be like Ronnie, stand up and fight for the voiceless, fight for your class.” pic.twitter.com/0LQh4xx3Uv — Connor B. (@cdbeaton) March 28, 2023