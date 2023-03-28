Death News : Dominique Lunel, a brilliant strategist, has passed. She was a cultured, witty lady who cared deeply for France and her cat, Aristotle.

Loss of Dominique Lunel: A Brilliant Strategic Advisor, Respected and Treasured for Her Witty and Graceful Demeanor, Who was Devoted to France and Her Feline Companion..

Sad news in the strategic advising community as we mourn the passing of Dominique Lunel. Lunel was a profound strategic advisor, known for her loyalty, discretion, lucidity, intelligence, sensitivity, and tactfulness. She was a cultured and elegant woman who was always respectful and had a wonderful sense of humor.

Lunel was deeply concerned about the future of France and was often found sharing her life with her beloved cat, Aristotle. She was a faithful friend who will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Our thoughts and condolences go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @VeroniqueChemla

