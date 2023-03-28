Death News : “Do not share news of man’s passing. Trap awaits.”

“Important Notice: Do not share news of man’s passing as it may be falsely attributed to you”.

''Dear Obidients,

If you hear their man has passed away, please don't post it, don't share, don't forward, don't propagate it in any way.

They're planning to put out that news and attribute it to you and they will do this very cleverly. Don't be caught in the headlights. — chijiоke, Ph.D., Nuclear Engineering(Affidavit). (@Ekwulu) March 28, 2023