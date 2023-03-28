Death News : Din Tai Fung founder, Bing-Yi Yang, dies at 96.

Din Tai Fung Founder Bing-Yi Yang, Popularizer of Xiao Long Bao Dumplings Worldwide, Passes Away at 96..

Bing-Yi Yang, the visionary founder of Din Tai Fung, the restaurant chain that introduced the world to xiao long bao dumplings, passed away at the impressive age of 96. The culinary genius, who was born in China in 1927, revolutionized Asian cuisine and played a key role in spreading the love for xiao long bao, the soup-filled dumpling, to global audiences. The Los Angeles Times reported the loss of the remarkable entrepreneur whose legacy will live on forever.

After launching Din Tai Fung in Taiwan in 1958, Yang’s restaurant quickly gained a reputation for its delicious creations such as the famous pork xiao long bao. The chain now boasts over 170 locations in 13 countries, including the US, Australia, and Japan. Yang’s unwavering commitment to creating the perfect dumpling and elevating traditional dishes to cater to modern tastes created a culinary empire that has become a household name across the globe. Bing-Yi Yang will be deeply missed, but his passion and dedication to serving mouthwatering cuisine will remain an inspiration to restaurateurs and food lovers everywhere.

Source : @latimes

