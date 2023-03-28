Dek Ellis’ Brave Battle with Glioblastoma Ends in Tragic Passing: A Life Remembered for Fun and Achievements #RIPDEK.

Yesterday, the football community was shaken by the news of the passing of Dek Ellis, who fought a courageous battle against Glioblastoma. The news was met with deep sadness and shock as Ellis was highly respected among his peers and admired for his remarkable sense of humor. His legacy is not only marked by his impressive performance on the field but also by the indelible imprint he left on the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Ellis will always be remembered as a true hero who faced his illness with unwavering bravery and strength. His loss is deeply felt, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Pilkington Football Club community. May his beautiful spirit and love for the game never be forgotten. Rest in Peace Dek Ellis.

Source : @Pilkingtonfc

It is with great sadness that Dek Ellis passed away yesterday after his brave battle with Glioblastoma. He will never be forgotten for not only his goals but his amazing sense of fun #RIPDEK

