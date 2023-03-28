Death News : Darcelle was the ultimate drag icon with a long-running show in the West U.S.

Darcelle: An Iconic Legend as the Oldest Working Drag Performer and Host of the Longest-Running Drag Show on the U.S. West Coast..

Darcelle, a drag queen with an awe-inspiring career, was a true legend in the industry. Not only was she the oldest working drag performer, but she also hosted the longest-running drag show on the U.S. West Coast. Throughout her many years in the business, Darcelle became a beloved figure to generations of fans, and her contributions to the art form will never be forgotten.

Despite facing numerous challenges and obstacles over the years, Darcelle always remained true to herself and stayed committed to her craft. Through her hard work and dedication, she helped pave the way for countless LGBTQ+ performers and artists, and her pioneering spirit continues to inspire those who follow in her footsteps. As we celebrate her life and legacy, we honor the powerful example she set for all of us to be our authentic selves and pursue our dreams with passion and determination.

Source : @ItGetsBetter

