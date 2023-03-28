Death News : Dan Cerrillo, former Navy Seal & coach to our tribe, has passed.

In Memoriam: Remembering Dan Cerrillo, Navy Seal and Beloved Sub Varsity Head Coach of Our Tribe for Two Years.

Our hearts are heavy as we receive the news of the passing of our beloved Sub Varsity Head Coach, Dan Cerrillo. Coach Cerrillo served our tribe over the past two years with great dedication and commitment. He was more than just a coach, he was a role model, mentor, and friend to all of our athletes.

Coach Cerrillo was not only a valuable member of our community but also a proud Navy Seal who served his country with honor and bravery. He displayed his heroism on numerous occasions and was honored with several awards including the prestigious Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and Navy Cross. His legacy will continue to inspire us and his unwavering dedication to serve both his country and community will always be remembered. Rest in Peace, Coach Cerrillo.

Source : @LAmustangFB

