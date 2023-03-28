Death News : Condolences to @sureteduquebec.

Edmonton Police Service expresses deep condolences on the tragic demise of Quebec provincial police officer Sgt. Maureen Breau. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to her family, friends, and colleagues. We stand with you in this time of grief..

The Edmonton Police Service expresses its profound grief at the recent news of the untimely passing of Quebec provincial police officer Sgt. Maureen Breau. The entire law enforcement community is mourning the loss of this dedicated officer, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues during this immensely difficult time.

We stand in solidarity with the Surete du Quebec as they navigate this tragic event. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those who are affected by Sgt. Breau’s passing. May her service and sacrifice never be forgotten, and may her memory be a source of strength and inspiration for all those who knew and loved her.

Source : @edmontonpolice

