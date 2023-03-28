Death News : Condolences to Sgt. Breau’s loved ones.

Edmonton Police Service Expresses Condolences for the Tragic Loss of Sgt. Maureen Breau of the Quebec Provincial Police Force..

The Edmonton Police Service is expressing its deep sorrow upon learning about the heartbreaking news of Quebec provincial police officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau’s tragic passing. As an established law enforcement agency, we are devastated by such untimely loss and are standing in solidarity with Sgt. Breau’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

We offer our sincere condolences to everyone who has been touched by this tragic event. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, and we hope that you will find the strength to overcome this immense loss. The Edmonton Police Service is committed to supporting our fellow law enforcement agencies during these challenging times and will continue to stand by them as they navigate through the difficult days ahead.

Source : @edmontonpolice

