Death News : Condolences to Sgt. Breau’s loved ones.

@sureteduquebec Sgt. Maureen Breau Dies on Duty, Causing Heartbreak in LPS Community: Our Sympathies to Family, Friends and Colleagues.

The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) is deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news of the loss of Sergeant Maureen Breau from the Sûreté du Québec. Sgt. Breau was a devoted officer who lost her life while serving her duty in Louiseville, Quebec, leaving behind her grieving family, friends, and colleagues.

We extend our sincere condolences to the family of Sgt. Breau, her loved ones, and all law enforcement officers who have been deeply affected by her unfortunate passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time, and we stand with you in honoring Sgt. Breau’s bravery and sacrifice in the line of duty.

Source : @lethpolice

