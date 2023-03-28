Death News : Condolences for Arley McNeney’s loss.

Expressing Sympathy for the Passing of an Exceptional Educator, Community Leader, and Disability Rights Advocate, Arley McNeney (Cruthers). Our Hearts Go Out to Arley’s Loved Ones and Everyone Affected by this Profound Loss..

We are devastated to learn about the passing of Arley McNeney (Cruthers), a remarkable educator, community member, and disability justice advocate. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Arley’s loved ones and all those affected by this immense loss.

Arley’s unwavering commitment to promoting accessibility and inclusion has left an indelible mark on the communities she served. We honor her memory by continuing to champion her work and striving to create a world that is more equitable and just for all individuals.

Source : @BCcampus

Sharing our deepest condolences for the loss of an amazing educator, contributor to the community, and advocate for accessibility and disability justice – Arley McNeney (Cruthers). Our thoughts are with Arley's family and all those impacted by this monumental loss.

Sharing our deepest condolences for the loss of an amazing educator, contributor to the community, and advocate for accessibility and disability justice – Arley McNeney (Cruthers). Our thoughts are with Arley's family and all those impacted by this monumental loss. — BCcampus (@BCcampus) March 28, 2023