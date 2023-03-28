Death News : CNF mourns Prof. Ed Wolf’s passing.

The passing of Prof. Ed Wolf, first director of NRRFSS at Cornell and dear friend and supporter of CNF and Cornell, is mourned by the CNF family..

The Cornell NanoScale Facility (CNF) has announced the passing of their beloved first director, Professor Ed Wolf. Ed Wolf was the first director for the National Research and Resource Facility for Submicron Structures (NRRFSS) at Cornell, and played a vital role in the development of CNF. Throughout his tenure at CNF, Ed was a staunch advocate for the advancement of nanoscale research and an unwavering supporter of Cornell University.

Ed Wolf’s passing is a great loss for the CNF family and the Cornell community. He will be remembered as a brilliant scientist, a dedicated educator, and a kind and supportive friend to all who had the privilege of knowing him. Despite his many achievements and contributions to the field of nanoscale research, Ed always remained humble and focused on his mission to foster scientific discovery and innovation. The CNF community will dearly miss Professor Ed Wolf, but his legacy will live on and inspire future generations of researchers and innovators.

Source : @CornellCNF

