Death News : Club legend Johnny Allen dies at 95.

Club Icon Johnny Allen (far left in the picture) Passes Away at 95, Leaving Behind A Legacy of Shaping Our Club From 50s to 90s. More Information to Come..

The West Bromwich Dartmouth Cricket Club announced the loss of their esteemed member, Johnny Allen. At the age of 95, Allen had been a stalwart of the club, dedicating his time and effort both on and off the field to shape it from the 1950s to the 1990s. He was captured in a heartwarming photo, standing proudly with his fellow teammates, which the club shared on Twitter.

While the news of Allen’s passing has caused great sadness among the members of the club, they are grateful for his lasting contributions to the organization. The impact that he made on the club’s history cannot be understated, as he played a vital role in shaping its identity and success over four decades. The West Bromwich Dartmouth Cricket Club plans to release further details about how they plan to honor his memory.

Source : @WBDCC

