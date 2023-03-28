Death News : Cllr Sue Johnson has passed away. RIP.

Sad News: Cllr Sue Johnson has Passed Away. May She Rest in Peace..

Sadly, we announce that Cllr Sue Johnson has passed away, and our hearts mourn her departure. As a dedicated member of the Nottingham Labour community, she brought her passion and commitment to public service, inspiring many to follow in her footsteps. Her loss is deeply felt, and we offer our condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues during this trying time.

Cllr Sue Johnson’s legacy will continue to live on, as her contributions to ensuring a prosperous and equitable future for Nottingham have left their mark. We honor her memory and remain grateful for her selfless service in the pursuit of a better community. May she rest in peace, forever remembered and respected for her unwavering dedication to public service.

Source : @ng_labour

