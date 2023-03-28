Death News : CLINIC expresses sadness over migrant center deaths.

CLINIC expresses deep sadness over the loss of life at a migrant detention center..

The Catholic Legal Immigration Network, Inc. (CLINIC) joins the country in mourning the loss of life at a migrant detention center. The organization expressed its deepest condolences to the families of those who have passed away and continues to advocate for humane treatment of migrants in detention.

In a recently released press statement, CLINIC further reiterated its stance on the need for a comprehensive and compassionate approach to immigration policy in the United States. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and dignity of migrants and refugees in the country.

Source : @cliniclegal

