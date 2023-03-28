Death News : Chicago rapper Lil Marc died 9 yrs ago. He made a diss track “No Competition” 3 days before his death.

Remembering Lil Marc: A Chicago Rapper Who Died 9 Years Ago Today, Just Days After Releasing a Controversial Diss Track called “No Competition” (OTF Diss)..

It has been nine years since the tragic passing of Chicago rapper, Lil Marc. On March 25, 2014, he released a diss track titled “No Competition” (OTF Diss), which was aimed at another group. Just three days later, Lil Marc was fatally shot at a bus stop, leaving behind a powerful legacy that touched many in the music industry.

Despite his short career, Lil Marc’s music showcased his unique flow and gritty lyrics that resonated with fans. His passing was a shock to the hip-hop community, leaving many to mourn the loss of a rising star filled with potential. Today, we honor and remember Lil Marc and the impact he made on the music industry during his time here.

Source : @masondaking1

