Death News : Charles McGill’s passing mourned.

Condolences for the Late Charles McGill: His Legacy in our Firm Endures Forever..

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Charles McGill. The news of his sudden departure has left us all in shock and deep sorrow. Charles was not only an esteemed member of our firm but a cherished friend and colleague to all who knew him.

We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and peers during this difficult time. Charles’ contributions to our firm were invaluable, and his legacy as a respected legal professional will forever be remembered. He will be missed but never forgotten. Rest in peace, Charles.

Source : @BigPutruck

Charles McGill sadly passed away yesterday evening. Our condolences are with his family, peers, and friends. His legacy for this firm will never be forgotten.

Charles McGill sadly passed away yesterday evening. Our condolences are with his family, peers, and friends. His legacy for this firm will never be forgotten. — Hamlin Hamlin & McGill (@BigPutruck) March 28, 2023