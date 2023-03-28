Death News : Chaplain Farrell Ard passes away after battle with cancer.

Medical Center Hospital mourns the passing of Chaplain Farrell Ard, Director of Pastoral Care, after a courageous battle with cancer. (1 of 3).

The Medical Center Hospital has shared a heart-wrenching update on the passing of their beloved director of Pastoral Care, Chaplain Farrell Ard. The dedicated Chaplain Ard struggled with cancer for a long time, but unfortunately, he couldn’t win the battle despite his unwavering courage. He took his last breath this morning in Houston, with his family by his side. The loss has been devastating for everyone who knew him.

Chaplain Ard was a friend and colleague to many at the hospital, and his absence will surely be felt. He has been a pillar of strength for both the patients and staff during his tenure. His devotion to serving others, lending an ear, and comforting them through their most difficult moments has left a lasting impact on many. We extend our deepest sympathies to Chaplain Ard’s loved ones and everyone who has been touched by his life. The memories of his generosity, compassion, and kindness will forever stay with us. Rest in peace, dear Chaplain.

Source : @MCHOdessa

