Death News : CEO of Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel dies at 59.

Death of Count Bernard de Launoit, CEO of Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel, met by Queen Mathilde..

In this touching image, Queen Mathilde is seen alongside Count Bernard de Launoit, who has sadly passed away at the age of 59. As the CEO of the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel, Count de Launoit played an instrumental role in supporting the arts and nurturing the talents of young musicians in Belgium and beyond.

The Queen Mathilde Blog shared this tribute to Count de Launoit on Twitter, reminding us of his important legacy and the impact he had on the world of classical music. May he rest in peace, and may his contributions to the arts continue to inspire future generations.

Queen Mathilde with Count Bernard de Launoit, CEO of the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel, who has died at the age of 59. pic.twitter.com/Ru6WDeDSv6 — Queen Mathilde Blog (@BlogMathilde) March 28, 2023