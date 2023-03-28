Death News : Captain Ron Holmes mourned by Royal Caribbean family. #RIPCaptainRon

Captain Ron Holmes of Royal Caribbean Cruise Line Remembered by His Family.

The Royal Caribbean family is grieving the loss of Captain Ron Holmes, who passed away recently. The news has sent waves of sadness and shock through the entire cruise industry. The Captain had previously served the cruise company with dedication and excellence, earning him great respect among his colleagues and passengers.

Captain Holmes was known for his outstanding leadership skills and his unwavering commitment to his duties. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and co-workers who remember him as a warm and sincere individual with a passion for seafaring. The entire Royal Caribbean family extends its heartfelt condolences to Captain Holmes’ loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @CruiseRadio

