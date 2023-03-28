Death News : Bonded Lurcher pair Ace & Ray need a home in #Wales #UK. Help by sharing! #housetrained #doglovers

“Help Ace and Ray stay together! Retweet to find their forever home in Wales, UK. These 6-month-old and 3-year-old Lurchers need a loving family. They’re house-trained and could potentially live with another dog. #houndsoftwitter, please share!”.

Ace and Ray, a bonded pair of Lurchers aged 6 months and 3, are in need of a loving home in Wales, UK. Unfortunately, their owner has passed away, leaving them without a home. As a bonded pair, it is essential that they find a forever home together. They are housetrained and may be able to live with another dog.

To assist Ace and Ray in finding their new home, we ask that you kindly share this post and help spread awareness about their situation. Any and all assistance is greatly appreciated. They deserve a loving family that will provide them with the care and attention they need. If you are interested in adopting Ace and Ray or have any further questions, please check out the details provided at https://t.co/LnE4O2Y94c. Let’s work together to find these beautiful Lurchers a forever home! #WALES #UK #houndsoftwitter.

Source : @AdoptionsUk

#houndsoftwitter pic.twitter.com/riKaiNLkDX — Animal Adoptions UK 🐕‍🦺🐈🐎❤️ (@AdoptionsUk) March 28, 2023