Death News : Billy Joe “Red” McCombs, sports entrepreneur, passes away.

Former Owner of Spurs and Vikings, Texas Businessman with a Rich Sports Legacy, Billy Joe "Red" McCombs, Passes Away at Home.

Billy Joe McCombs, a Texas businessman with a rich history of promoting and owning sports franchises in the state, has passed away at his home. McCombs, who was also known as “Red,” is remembered for his ownership of the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Vikings. He was a significant figure in the sports community and played an integral role in the success of these teams.

Over the years, McCombs had a profound impact on the world of sports in Texas. He was well-respected for his dedication to promoting and encouraging athletic excellence in the state. His legacy is a testament to his commitment to the team, and his passion will be missed by the many fans he inspired over the years. Despite his passing, McCombs will be remembered as a true pioneer of sports in Texas, and his contributions to the industry will not be forgotten.

Source : @MateuszKrawie20

Texas businessman had a vast history of promoting, owning sports in the state.

Billy Joe "Red" McCombs, former owner of Spurs, Vikings, has died at his home — Mateusz Krawiec (@MateuszKrawie20) March 28, 2023