Death News : Avoid sharing fake news.

Agbado Community Allegedly Plotting Fake News About Their Leader’s Death to Blame Obidients for Propaganda; Ignore Such Posts and Don’t Share Them..

According to credible intelligence sources, Agbado residents are allegedly plotting to create a tweet declaring the death of their leader. However, their plan is to then accuse Obidients of spreading false information and propaganda. This would portray Obidients as devious and wishing ill on their political opponents.

It is highly advised that no one shares any such posts related to this issue, and instead, ignores it completely. It is crucial to avoid falling into the trap of spreading false news or being manipulated into playing a role in political propaganda. Let us strive to seek and share only accurate information, ensuring transparency and fairness in political discourse.

Source : @Shehusky

Credible intel reveals Agbado people are planning to make a tweet announcing that their man has passed away. They will then turn around to accuse Obidients of fake news and propaganda. To make us look like wishing their master death. Don’t share such post. Ignore it pls. — Shehu Gazali Sadiq (@Shehusky) March 28, 2023