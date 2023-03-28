Death News : Another officer falls. RIP Sergeant Maureen Breau.

Mourning the Loss of Sergeant Maureen Breau: Another Fallen Officer Who Made the Ultimate Sacrifice in the Line of Duty.

Our hearts are heavy and filled with immense sadness as we remember the life and sacrifice of Sergeant Maureen Breau. Serving with the @sureteduquebec, Breau was killed in the line of duty in Louiseville, Quebec. Her passing represents yet another fallen hero who has given their life in the service of their community.

We share in the deep grief felt by Breau’s colleagues and loved ones during this difficult time. Her bravery and dedication to protecting and serving her community will always be remembered. We extend our deepest sympathies and gratitude to all those who knew and worked alongside Sergeant Maureen Breau.

Source : @CalgaryPolice

