Death News : Anishinabek mourns Joe Endanawas-baa. Baa Maa Pii.

Former Chief of Sheshegwaning First Nation, Joe Endanawas-baa, Passes Away: The Anishinabek Nation Grieves and Honors His Legacy.

The Anishinabek Nation expresses its deep sorrow at the passing of Joe Endanawas-baa, former Chief of the Sheshegwaning First Nation. Joe was a respected member of our community and his loss is felt deeply by all who knew him. We will miss his knowledge, his leadership, and the many stories he shared with us over the years.

Joe was a steadfast advocate for Indigenous rights and championed the causes of his people throughout his life. His legacy will endure, and we will continue to work towards the goals he so passionately believed in. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Joe’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. Baa Maa Pii, Joe. You will be sorely missed.

Source : @AnishNation

