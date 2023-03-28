Death News : All @HaltonPolice support @edmontonpolice in mourning their heroes. Thoughts and prayers.

Halton Police’s Sworn and Civilian Members Stand in Solidarity with Edmonton Police to Honour Their Fallen Heroes. Our Heartfelt Condolences and Unwavering Support Are with You..

The members of Halton Police, both sworn officers and civilians, stand together in solidarity with their colleagues from Edmonton Police, as they grieve the tragic loss of two of their own. The pain of saying goodbye to these heroes is an experience shared by police forces across the country. Our hearts go out to all those who loved and respected the fallen officers, as we honor their bravery and dedication to service.

As a community of law enforcement professionals, we understand the unique challenges faced by those who put their lives on the line to protect others. We offer our unwavering support to the Edmonton Police during this difficult time, standing with them as they mourn two irreplaceable members of their community. To the families, friends, and colleagues of these fallen heroes, our thoughts and prayers are with you, and we stand ready to offer any assistance or comfort needed.

Source : @ChiefTanner

All of the sworn and civilian members of the @HaltonPolice stand beside the members of @edmontonpolice as they mourn the loss of their two heroes in life. Our thoughts and support are with you all. Always — Chief Steve Tanner (@ChiefTanner) March 28, 2023