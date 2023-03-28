Death News : A tragedy in Ciudad Juárez. Our condolences. Demand investigation. 39 lost.

Misfortune hits Latino community worldwide as Ciudad Juárez loses 39 lives at migration center. Our heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. Mexican authorities urged to conduct a thorough and honest probe into the incident and its root cause..

Source : @HispanicCaucus

Another tragedy strikes our global Latino community in Ciudad Juárez. Our thoughts go out to the families. We call on Mexican authorities to carry out an open & transparent investigation into the tragedy at the migration center & why it escalated & led to the loss of 39 lives. https://t.co/aafykTZW5R — Congressional Hispanic Caucus (@HispanicCaucus) March 28, 2023