Death News : 17th Speaker & ex-MP Joseph Michael Perera dies at 82 -Family #Lka

The 17th Speaker of Parliament and former MP, Joseph Michael Perera, has passed away at the age of 82 years. The sad news was confirmed by sources close to his family. The loss of such a prominent figure has caused grief among those who knew him and the wider public in Sri Lanka.

Joseph Michael Perera served as Speaker of Parliament from 2000-2004 and was a Member of Parliament for over 30 years. He was known for his commitment to justice and democracy, as well as his dedication to serving the people. His passing marks the end of an era and leaves a void in Sri Lanka’s political landscape. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @BasnayakeM

