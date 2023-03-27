Death News : Victim identified as Caleb Whitt, senior at Jackson-Olin High. “Heartbroken,” says Superintendent.

Birmingham City Schools’ Senior, Caleb Cornandus Whitt, identified as the Victim; Superintendent Expresses Heartfelt Condolences..

The image above is a photo of Caleb Cornandus Whitt who was tragically identified as the victim of a recent incident. Caleb was a senior at Jackson-Olin High School and his passing has left the Birmingham City Schools community in mourning. Superintendent Mark Sullivan expressed the deep sadness felt by the school district, stating “We have suffered the loss of a student in Birmingham City Schools and our hearts are deeply saddened.”

The loss of Caleb’s life is a devastating reminder of how precious and fragile life can be. The community is coming together to honor and remember Caleb, offering their condolences and sharing their memories of him. It is a difficult time for his friends and loved ones, but the support of the community will undoubtedly bring comfort and strength during this trying time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Caleb’s family, friends, and the entire Birmingham City Schools community.

