Death News : Tom Petty’s bandmate in Mudcrutch, Tom Leadon, dies at age 70.

Tom Leadon, member of pre-fame band Mudcrutch and later reunited with Tom Petty, passes away at 70..

Tom Leadon, a former bandmate of Tom Petty in their pre-fame band Mudcrutch, has passed away at the age of 70. His death has left the music world in deep grief. Leadon reunited with Petty in 2008, and their collaboration brought some outstanding music to the world.

Although Leadon was not a part of Petty’s most successful band The Heartbreakers, his contribution to their music cannot be overlooked. The two longtime friends shared a special bond that was evident in their music. Leadon was a skilled musician, and his talent will be forever remembered. The legacy that he has left behind will certainly inspire future generations of musicians.

Source : @RollingStone

Tom Leadon, Tom Petty's bandmate in his pre-fame band Mudcrutch who reunited with Petty in 2008, has died at age 70.

Tom Leadon, Tom Petty's bandmate in his pre-fame band Mudcrutch who reunited with Petty in 2008, has died at age 70. https://t.co/k3cEJHJZPz — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 27, 2023