Death News : Tom Leadon, Mudcrutch co-founder, died at 70.

Co-Founder of Tom Petty’s Original Band Mudcrutch, Tom Leadon, Passes Away at 70..

Tom Leadon, a founding member of the original band Mudcrutch and a long-time bandmate of Tom Petty, has passed away at the age of 70. Leadon’s contribution to the band’s sound was instrumental, helping shape Mudcrutch’s unique blend of country rock that would later become a hallmark of Petty’s music.

Leadon’s passing is a significant loss for both the music community and fans of Tom Petty. The two musicians had a close relationship that spanned decades, and Leadon’s talent and dedication to his craft helped pave the way for the success of Mudcrutch and ultimately Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. His influence will not be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of musicians to come.

Source : @consequence

