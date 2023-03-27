Death News : Tech icon Gordon Moore, co-founder of @intel & Moore’s Law author, passed away at 94. #RIP

Remembering a Tech Legend: Co-Founder of Intel and Author of Moore’s Law, Gordon Moore, Dies at 94.

Today, the tech industry mourns the loss of a true legend, Gordon Moore, who passed away at the age of 94. Moore was not only the co-founder of Intel, but also the author of Moore’s Law, which predicted the exponential growth of computing power over time.

Moore’s impact on the world of technology is immeasurable. His predictions played a significant role in shaping the industry as we know it today, transforming the way we work, communicate, and live. As we pay tribute to this tech icon, we honor his contributions and legacy, which will continue to inspire and shape the future of technology for years to come.

Source : @CNBCOvertime

