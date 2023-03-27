Death News : Superfan Byron Isfeld, a fixture at @EdmontonOilers games, has passed at 81. His enthusiasm and great smile will be missed. #RIP #yeg

Superfan Byron Isfeld, a beloved fixture at Edmonton Oilers home games, passes away at 81. His absence will be felt deeply, as his contagious enthusiasm and heartwarming smile were a source of joy for many. #yeg @RogersPlace #willie.

Superfan Byron Isfeld, a devoted Edmonton Oilers supporter, has passed away at the age of 81, leaving a void in the team’s fan base. A regular fixture at Oilers’ home games, Isfeld’s absence will be felt by all who knew him in the community. His positive energy and infectious enthusiasm for the team were always on display, and his radiant smile will be greatly missed.

Isfeld’s unwavering dedication to the Oilers earned him a special place in the hearts of fans and players alike. His love for the game and the team never wavered, and his passion brought joy to those around him. Despite his absence, his spirit will always continue to live on in Rogers Place and in the hearts of those who knew him. Rest in peace, Byron Isfeld.

Source : @BrynMightyMouth

Sad to hear Superfan Byron Isfeld has passed away at the age of 81. He was a fixture at @EdmontonOilers home games and his enthusiasm will be missed. What a great smile!!! #yeg @RogersPlace #willie pic.twitter.com/ryO9oT2I6r — Bryn Griffiths 🇨🇦 (@BrynMightyMouth) March 27, 2023