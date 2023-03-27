Death News : Student loss, read Dr. Flores’ letter.

Read the Letter from Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores Regarding the Passing of One of Our Students Last Night.

Our hearts are heavy with grief as we share the news of the unfortunate death of one of our students. The sorrowful event occurred last night, leaving the entire West Covina USD community devastated. As an educational institution committed to fostering an environment of growth and development for our learners, the loss of a student is a huge blow to our school family.

Our Superintendent, Dr. Emy Flores, has expressed her deep sadness and conveyed her condolences to the bereaved family. We understand that this is a difficult time, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this tragedy. We urge all students and staff members to come together as a community to offer support and care to one another. Let us cherish the memories of our departed student and work towards providing a supportive and nurturing environment for all our learners.

Source : @WestCovinaUSD

We are deeply saddened about the loss of one of our students last night. Please read the letter from our Superintendent, Dr. Emy Flores.

We are deeply saddened about the loss of one of our students last night. Please read the letter from our Superintendent, Dr. Emy Flores. pic.twitter.com/N9LNnx2I1V — West Covina USD (@WestCovinaUSD) March 27, 2023