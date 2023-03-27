Death News : #StartDSMACampaign!

Get Moving! #DSMACampaign: Recognizing Depression Symptoms: Mood and Sleep Changes.

The DSMACampaign is urging individuals to take steps in addressing depression, a mental health issue that affects millions of people worldwide. Depression can cause a range of emotional and behavioral symptoms, such as anxiety, guilt, mood swings, and loss of interest in activities or pleasure. Additionally, it can also affect one’s sleep patterns, resulting in early awakening or excessive sleep.

If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of depression, seek professional help. Remember, depression is a treatable condition, and with the right support, individuals can regain their sense of well-being and lead fulfilling lives. Neglecting or ignoring depression can lead to long-term consequences, affecting one’s relationships, career, and overall quality of life. Let’s take action together and prioritize our wellness. #DSMACampaign #mentalhealthawareness

Source : @fist_on16

