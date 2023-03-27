Death News : Stalwart Mosie Moolla, 88, dies.

Mosie Moolla, a hero of the struggle, passes away at 88..

At the age of 88, Mosie Moolla, a notable South African anti-apartheid activist, has passed away. Moolla dedicated his life to the struggle against racial segregation and injustice, and he played a crucial role in the liberation movement during the country’s darkest days.

Throughout his career, Moolla fought tirelessly for equality and human rights, and he remained a guiding light for generations of activists who followed in his footsteps. His selflessness and bravery in the face of injustice will always be remembered, and his contribution to the struggle for freedom and democracy in South Africa will never be forgotten.

Source : @SABCNews

