Death News : Senior sister & ex-head of Brahma Kumaris, Dadi Janki, passed at 104 in 2020.

In memoriam: Dadi Janki, beloved senior sister and former head of Brahma Kumaris, passes away at 104 in 2020..

It was a day of immense sorrow for the Brahma Kumaris family and all those who knew and cherished Dadi Janki. On March 27, 2020, this legendary figure who had dedicated her entire life to the upliftment of humanity, passed away at the remarkable age of 104.

As the former head of the Brahma Kumaris, Dadi Janki played a pivotal role in guiding and nurturing the organization for over eight decades. Her tireless efforts in promoting spiritual values and providing a platform for spiritual growth to people of all walks of life had earned her immense respect and adulation. Her legacy continues to inspire countless individuals to lead a life of service and compassion, and to strive for a just and equitable world.

Source : @Omshantiworld

